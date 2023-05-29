Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (HFRO) s quick and current ratios

In the latest session, Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE: HFRO) closed at $9.14 up 2.47% from its previous closing price of $8.92. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 358220 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 05 when Froehlich Robert J sold 767 shares for $11.21 per share. The transaction valued at 8,598 led to the insider holds 1,770 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HFRO now has a Market Capitalization of 587.89M. As of this moment, Highland’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HFRO has reached a high of $12.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.24.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HFRO has traded an average of 249.55K shares per day and 307.41k over the past ten days. A total of 68.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.16M. Shares short for HFRO as of May 14, 2023 were 15.91k with a Short Ratio of 0.02M, compared to 29.38k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.02% and a Short% of Float of 0.04%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for HFRO is 0.92, from 0.00 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 10.11%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 8.11.