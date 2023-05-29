Hillenbrand Inc. (HI) stock: comparing current and last year EPS estimates

The closing price of Hillenbrand Inc. (NYSE: HI) was $48.60 for the day, up 0.91% from the previous closing price of $48.16. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 391606 shares were traded. HI stock price reached its highest trading level at $49.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $48.06.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.63 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 158.79. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 02 when Whitted J Michael sold 4,132 shares for $52.00 per share. The transaction valued at 214,864 led to the insider holds 12,645 shares of the business.

TRAINOR CHRISTOPHER H sold 3,471 shares of HI for $185,629 on Dec 02. The Sr. Vice President now owns 46,327 shares after completing the transaction at $53.48 per share. On Dec 01, another insider, TRAINOR CHRISTOPHER H, who serves as the Sr. Vice President of the company, sold 12,813 shares for $50.38 each. As a result, the insider received 645,519 and left with 46,327 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HI now has a Market Capitalization of 3.25B and an Enterprise Value of 5.04B. As of this moment, Hillenbrand’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.34, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.45. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.86. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.07. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.60 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HI has reached a high of $53.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 46.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 44.72.

Shares Statistics:

HI traded an average of 345.55K shares per day over the past three months and 316.62k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 69.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.13M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.00% stake in the company. Shares short for HI as of May 14, 2023 were 1.43M with a Short Ratio of 1.43M, compared to 1.1M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.06% and a Short% of Float of 2.90%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.88, HI has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.88. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.82%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.83%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.23.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.92 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.93 and a low estimate of $0.91, while EPS last year was $0.92. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.06, with high estimates of $1.1 and low estimates of $1.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.46 and $3.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.42. EPS for the following year is $3.9, with 3 analysts recommending between $4.13 and $3.78.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $736.2M to a low estimate of $726.38M. As of the current estimate, Hillenbrand Inc.’s year-ago sales were $720.6M, an estimated increase of 1.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $741.92M, a decrease of -1.10% less than the figure of $1.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $753.14M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $730.7M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.83B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.81B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.82B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.94B, down -4.10% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.23B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.49B and the low estimate is $2.96B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.