Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (HILS) stock: EPS estimates for the current quarter

As of close of business last night, Hillstream BioPharma Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.37, up 5.64% from its previous closing price of $0.35. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 198694 shares were traded. HILS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3745 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3500.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HILS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 17 when MILBY RANDY bought 500 shares for $0.78 per share. The transaction valued at 390 led to the insider holds 2,937,940 shares of the business.

MILBY RANDY bought 1,000 shares of HILS for $688 on Jun 06. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 2,938,540 shares after completing the transaction at $0.69 per share. On Jun 01, another insider, MILBY RANDY, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 1 shares for $0.94 each. As a result, the insider paid 1 and bolstered with 2,937,540 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HILS now has a Market Capitalization of 6.49M and an Enterprise Value of 8.65M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HILS has reached a high of $2.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6878, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7654.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HILS traded 681.57K shares on average per day over the past three months and 770.69k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 11.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.27M. Insiders hold about 25.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.30% stake in the company. Shares short for HILS as of May 14, 2023 were 263.63k with a Short Ratio of 0.26M, compared to 506.38k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.57% and a Short% of Float of 2.11%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.33 and -$0.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.33. EPS for the following year is -$0.14, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.14 and -$0.14.