Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) Stock Closes up 2.12% on Friday Trading

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HTH) closed the day trading at $30.78 up 2.12% from the previous closing price of $30.14. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 217562 shares were traded. HTH stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.88.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HTH, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.75 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.06. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 16 when Nichols W Robert III sold 1,500 shares for $31.02 per share. The transaction valued at 46,528 led to the insider holds 9,500 shares of the business.

Feinberg Hill A sold 20,999 shares of HTH for $673,787 on Mar 08. The Director now owns 579,136 shares after completing the transaction at $32.09 per share. On Mar 07, another insider, Feinberg Hill A, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 9,001 shares for $32.39 each. As a result, the insider received 291,525 and left with 600,135 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HTH now has a Market Capitalization of 1.99B. As of this moment, Hilltop’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.71, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.32. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HTH has reached a high of $34.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.45.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HTH traded about 404.31K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HTH traded about 277.87k shares per day. A total of 64.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.44M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.80% stake in the company. Shares short for HTH as of May 14, 2023 were 1.84M with a Short Ratio of 1.84M, compared to 1.75M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.83% and a Short% of Float of 4.80%.

Dividends & Splits

HTH’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.64, up from 0.61 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.02%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.08%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.55.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.45 and a low estimate of $0.34, while EPS last year was $0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.48, with high estimates of $0.53 and low estimates of $0.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.8 and $1.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.69. EPS for the following year is $1.68, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.85 and $1.45.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $119.14M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $120.9M to a low estimate of $115.08M. As of the current estimate, Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $112.06M, an estimated increase of 6.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HTH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $480.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $462.75M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $473.84M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $458.98M, up 3.20% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $463.94M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $482.3M and the low estimate is $451.36M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.