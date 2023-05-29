I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Krystal Biotech Inc. (KRYS).

As of close of business last night, Krystal Biotech Inc.’s stock clocked out at $120.48, up 2.63% from its previous closing price of $117.39. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 265322 shares were traded. KRYS stock price reached its highest trading level at $120.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $116.36.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of KRYS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.10 and its Current Ratio is at 10.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 22 when Romano Kathryn sold 25,000 shares for $109.04 per share. The transaction valued at 2,725,992 led to the insider holds 12,556 shares of the business.

JANNEY DANIEL sold 50,000 shares of KRYS for $4,751,185 on May 19. The Director now owns 157,362 shares after completing the transaction at $95.02 per share. On May 19, another insider, Romano Kathryn, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 28,428 shares for $95.05 each. As a result, the insider received 2,702,123 and left with 12,556 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KRYS now has a Market Capitalization of 2.33B and an Enterprise Value of 1.98B.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KRYS has reached a high of $123.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $49.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 87.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 78.21.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that KRYS traded 269.96K shares on average per day over the past three months and 565.75k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 25.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.57M. Insiders hold about 13.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.30% stake in the company. Shares short for KRYS as of May 14, 2023 were 1.15M with a Short Ratio of 1.15M, compared to 1.25M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.45% and a Short% of Float of 5.26%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.86 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.24 and a low estimate of -$1.57, while EPS last year was -$1.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.25, with high estimates of -$1.02 and low estimates of -$1.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.98 and -$5.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.73. EPS for the following year is -$1.98, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.27 and -$4.09.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $193.92M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $340.4M and the low estimate is $113M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 608.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.