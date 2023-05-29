IGM Biosciences Inc. (IGMS) Stocks Reach New Highs at $11.37 During Trading Session

After finishing at $11.44 in the prior trading day, IGM Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: IGMS) closed at $11.37, down -0.61%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 158296 shares were traded. IGMS stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.16.

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of IGMS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.80 and its Current Ratio is at 8.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 23 when Gauthier George sold 1,259 shares for $12.31 per share. The transaction valued at 15,497 led to the insider holds 40,953 shares of the business.

Decker Lisa Lynn sold 1,259 shares of IGMS for $15,497 on May 23. The Chief Business Officer now owns 41,181 shares after completing the transaction at $12.31 per share. On May 23, another insider, Tahir Misbah, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 1,259 shares for $12.31 each. As a result, the insider received 15,497 and left with 50,711 shares of the company.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IGMS now has a Market Capitalization of 552.04M and an Enterprise Value of 219.94M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 308.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 138.24 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.94.

Over the past 52 weeks, IGMS has reached a high of $28.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.80.

The stock has traded on average 235.88K shares per day over the past 3-months and 190k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 44.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.95M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.60% stake in the company. Shares short for IGMS as of May 14, 2023 were 4.16M with a Short Ratio of 4.16M, compared to 3.93M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.63% and a Short% of Float of 35.26%.

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.39 and a low estimate of -$1.5, while EPS last year was -$1.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.52, with high estimates of -$1.46 and low estimates of -$1.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.62 and -$6.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.75. EPS for the following year is -$5.2, with 8 analysts recommending between -$4.18 and -$6.2.

7 analysts predict $800k in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1M to a low estimate of $500k. As of the current estimate, IGM Biosciences Inc.’s year-ago sales were $366k, an estimated increase of 118.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $900k, an increase of 260.00% over than the figure of $118.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $800k.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IGMS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.52M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.06M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.07M, up 186.20% from the average estimate.