Independent Bank Group Inc. (IBTX) Shares Rise by 0.52% to Close at $34.79

As of close of business last night, Independent Bank Group Inc.’s stock clocked out at $34.79, up 0.52% from its previous closing price of $34.61. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 160403 shares were traded. IBTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.11.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of IBTX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.26 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.53. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 11 when Langdale Paul B bought 500 shares for $29.84 per share. The transaction valued at 14,920 led to the insider holds 10,220 shares of the business.

Hobbs Michael B bought 2,400 shares of IBTX for $75,192 on May 08. The EVP, President and COO now owns 38,092 shares after completing the transaction at $31.33 per share. On May 08, another insider, Montgomery Brenda K, who serves as the EVP, Chief Accounting Officer of the company, bought 650 shares for $31.25 each. As a result, the insider paid 20,312 and bolstered with 8,070 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IBTX now has a Market Capitalization of 1.56B. As of this moment, Independent’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.37, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.37. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.34. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IBTX has reached a high of $76.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 57.20.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that IBTX traded 339.44K shares on average per day over the past three months and 375.52k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 41.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.34M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.00% stake in the company. Shares short for IBTX as of May 14, 2023 were 1.15M with a Short Ratio of 1.15M, compared to 996.75k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.79% and a Short% of Float of 3.87%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.52, IBTX has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.52. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.39%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.37%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.85.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.89 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.93 and a low estimate of $0.87, while EPS last year was $1.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.93, with high estimates of $0.99 and low estimates of $0.87.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.92 and $3.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.82. EPS for the following year is $4.16, with 6 analysts recommending between $4.4 and $3.94.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $139.85M. It ranges from a high estimate of $141.18M to a low estimate of $138.65M. As of the current estimate, Independent Bank Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $151.88M, an estimated decrease of -7.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $143.2M, a decrease of -10.20% less than the figure of -$7.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $145.36M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $141.5M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IBTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $575.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $564.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $569.52M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $609.67M, down -6.60% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $610.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $631.3M and the low estimate is $596.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.