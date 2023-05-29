Ingevity Corporation (NGVT) Stock Performance: 52-Week Analysis

The closing price of Ingevity Corporation (NYSE: NGVT) was $49.86 for the day, down -0.48% from the previous closing price of $50.10. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 287511 shares were traded. NGVT stock price reached its highest trading level at $50.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $49.55.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NGVT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.37 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.84. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 07 when White Richard Allen JR sold 1,439 shares for $81.00 per share. The transaction valued at 116,559 led to the insider holds 6,530 shares of the business.

PLATT PHILLIP JOHN sold 8,847 shares of NGVT for $722,915 on Mar 02. The CAO & VP, Bus Transform Lead now owns 5,534 shares after completing the transaction at $81.71 per share. On Mar 02, another insider, WOODCOCK STUART EDWARD JR., who serves as the EVP and Pres, Perf Materials of the company, sold 4,968 shares for $82.14 each. As a result, the insider received 408,072 and left with 26,541 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NGVT now has a Market Capitalization of 2.39B and an Enterprise Value of 3.82B. As of this moment, Ingevity’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.44, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.57. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.52. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.55. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.28 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NGVT has reached a high of $90.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $49.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 65.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 71.66.

Shares Statistics:

NGVT traded an average of 341.58K shares per day over the past three months and 457.37k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 37.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.09M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.40% stake in the company. Shares short for NGVT as of May 14, 2023 were 672.51k with a Short Ratio of 0.67M, compared to 895.83k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.85% and a Short% of Float of 2.42%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.62 and a low estimate of $1.08, while EPS last year was $1.73. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.81, with high estimates of $1.99 and low estimates of $1.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.71 and $5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.45. EPS for the following year is $6.59, with 7 analysts recommending between $8.13 and $5.55.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $507.9M to a low estimate of $477M. As of the current estimate, Ingevity Corporation’s year-ago sales were $419.9M, an estimated increase of 16.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $538.55M, an increase of 27.40% over than the figure of $16.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $571M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $516M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NGVT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.88B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.78B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.83B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.67B, up 9.50% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.92B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.99B and the low estimate is $1.73B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.