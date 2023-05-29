Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (INSP)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

After finishing at $296.53 in the prior trading day, Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE: INSP) closed at $294.29, down -0.76%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 262777 shares were traded. INSP stock price reached its highest trading level at $298.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $293.74.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of INSP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.14 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 758.70. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.70 and its Current Ratio is at 8.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 22 when Griffin Jerry C sold 529 shares for $307.52 per share. The transaction valued at 162,678 led to the insider holds 4,142 shares of the business.

Griffin Jerry C sold 529 shares of INSP for $155,478 on May 15. The Director now owns 3,671 shares after completing the transaction at $293.91 per share. On May 12, another insider, Jandrich Steven, who serves as the VP, Human Resources of the company, sold 4,525 shares for $292.84 each. As a result, the insider received 1,325,107 and left with 4,371 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INSP now has a Market Capitalization of 7.50B and an Enterprise Value of 7.05B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 18.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 16.96. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 15.12 whereas that against EBITDA is -169.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INSP has reached a high of $314.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $157.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 265.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 234.08.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 365.26K shares per day over the past 3-months and 388.93k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 29.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.33M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.90% stake in the company. Shares short for INSP as of May 14, 2023 were 1.18M with a Short Ratio of 1.18M, compared to 1.39M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.03% and a Short% of Float of 4.57%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 12 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.4 and a low estimate of -$0.89, while EPS last year was -$0.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.37, with high estimates of -$0.25 and low estimates of -$0.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.95 and -$1.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.28. EPS for the following year is -$0.27, with 13 analysts recommending between $0.46 and -$1.31.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $136.17M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $140.13M to a low estimate of $131.52M. As of the current estimate, Inspire Medical Systems Inc.’s year-ago sales were $91.39M, an estimated increase of 49.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $147.9M, an increase of 56.80% over than the figure of $49.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $152.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $143.6M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INSP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $596.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $580M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $588.88M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $407.86M, up 44.40% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $752.59M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $788.8M and the low estimate is $730.16M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.