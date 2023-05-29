Invest in Youdao Inc. (DAO) to keep your portfolio healthy

In the latest session, Youdao Inc. (NYSE: DAO) closed at $4.47 up 8.50% from its previous closing price of $4.12. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.3500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 199014 shares were traded. DAO stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.5980 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.0700.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Youdao Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DAO now has a Market Capitalization of 836.44M and an Enterprise Value of 898.61M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.73. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.18 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DAO has reached a high of $10.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.4702, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.9016.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DAO has traded an average of 241.58K shares per day and 161.2k over the past ten days. A total of 122.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.57M. Insiders hold about 3.34% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.00% stake in the company. Shares short for DAO as of May 14, 2023 were 372.1k with a Short Ratio of 0.37M, compared to 450.12k on Apr 13, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.26 and a low estimate of -$0.26, while EPS last year was -$0.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.26 and -$0.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.36. EPS for the following year is $0.16, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.42 and -$0.33.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $196.28M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $196.28M to a low estimate of $196.28M. As of the current estimate, Youdao Inc.’s year-ago sales were $132.87M, an estimated increase of 47.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $249.83M, an increase of 20.90% less than the figure of $47.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $249.83M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $249.83M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DAO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $884.34M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $846.56M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $858.24M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $727.13M, up 18.00% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.12B and the low estimate is $977.83M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.