Investing in NorthWestern Corporation (NWE) is a safe bet with a significant edge

NorthWestern Corporation (NASDAQ: NWE) closed the day trading at $56.12 down -0.67% from the previous closing price of $56.50. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 265188 shares were traded. NWE stock price reached its highest trading level at $56.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $55.87.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NWE, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.96 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.87.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 16 when Ide Britt E sold 1,200 shares for $58.65 per share. The transaction valued at 70,380 led to the insider holds 10,125 shares of the business.

HORSFALL JAN ROBERT sold 2,800 shares of NWE for $160,328 on Mar 06. The Director now owns 4,375 shares after completing the transaction at $57.26 per share. On Feb 23, another insider, Ide Britt E, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,500 shares for $57.67 each. As a result, the insider received 86,505 and left with 11,201 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NWE now has a Market Capitalization of 3.50B and an Enterprise Value of 6.13B. As of this moment, NorthWestern’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.49, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.60. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.25. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.15 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NWE has reached a high of $62.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $48.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 58.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 56.10.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NWE traded about 310.44K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NWE traded about 239.95k shares per day. A total of 59.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.28M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.00% stake in the company. Shares short for NWE as of May 14, 2023 were 803.32k with a Short Ratio of 0.80M, compared to 842.44k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.34% and a Short% of Float of 1.80%.

Dividends & Splits

NWE’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.56, up from 2.53 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.48%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.56%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.92. The current Payout Ratio is 78.50% for NWE, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 29, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 27, 1997 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.6 and a low estimate of $0.51, while EPS last year was $0.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.72, with high estimates of $1.1 and low estimates of $0.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.59 and $3.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.44. EPS for the following year is $3.6, with 8 analysts recommending between $3.75 and $3.42.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $337.34M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $367M to a low estimate of $283.6M. As of the current estimate, NorthWestern Corporation’s year-ago sales were $323M, an estimated increase of 4.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $376.02M, an increase of 12.20% over than the figure of $4.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $414M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $332.1M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NWE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.7B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.46B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.58B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.48B, up 6.90% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.63B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.8B and the low estimate is $1.48B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.