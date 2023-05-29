Investing in Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (STBX) is a safe bet with a significant edge

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: STBX) closed the day trading at $2.70 up 3.05% from the previous closing price of $2.62. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 321719 shares were traded. STBX stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.7500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.6200.

For a better understanding of STBX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.20 and its Current Ratio is at 12.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, STBX now has a Market Capitalization of 200.64M and an Enterprise Value of 182.91M. As of this moment, Starbox’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.34. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 16.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.74. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 25.42 whereas that against EBITDA is 35.39.

Over the past 52 weeks, STBX has reached a high of $46.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.2068, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.8899.

Over the past 3-months, STBX traded about 446.82K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, STBX traded about 362k shares per day. A total of 40.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.00M. Insiders hold about 71.85% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.30% stake in the company. Shares short for STBX as of May 14, 2023 were 168.01k with a Short Ratio of 0.17M, compared to 456.51k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.31% and a Short% of Float of 0.39%.