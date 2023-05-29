Is this a Prime Time To acquire Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) stock

In the latest session, Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE: CSL) closed at $216.83 up 0.71% from its previous closing price of $215.30. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 323907 shares were traded. CSL stock price reached its highest trading level at $218.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $214.83.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Carlisle Companies Incorporated’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 25.89 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.27. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.75.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 10 when Zdimal Kevin P sold 8,111 shares for $253.35 per share. The transaction valued at 2,054,922 led to the insider holds 30,515 shares of the business.

KOCH D CHRISTIAN sold 7,272 shares of CSL for $2,290,753 on Aug 18. The CEO & President now owns 119,582 shares after completing the transaction at $315.01 per share. On Aug 17, another insider, KOCH D CHRISTIAN, who serves as the CEO & President of the company, sold 10,046 shares for $315.00 each. As a result, the insider received 3,164,490 and left with 119,582 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CSL now has a Market Capitalization of 11.03B and an Enterprise Value of 13.19B. As of this moment, Carlisle’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.68, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.73. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.91. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.62. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.00 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CSL has reached a high of $318.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $203.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 214.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 251.85.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CSL has traded an average of 418.45K shares per day and 318.63k over the past ten days. A total of 51.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.65M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.90% stake in the company. Shares short for CSL as of May 14, 2023 were 1.03M with a Short Ratio of 1.03M, compared to 807.54k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.02% and a Short% of Float of 2.28%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for CSL is 3.00, from 2.79 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.30%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.38%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.20. The current Payout Ratio is 17.30% for CSL, which recently paid a dividend on May 31, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 15, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 19, 2007 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.89 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5.03 and a low estimate of $4.57, while EPS last year was $6.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $5.98, with high estimates of $6.13 and low estimates of $5.83.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $18.5 and $18.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $18.35. EPS for the following year is $20.21, with 6 analysts recommending between $20.9 and $19.4.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.63B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.68B to a low estimate of $1.6B. As of the current estimate, Carlisle Companies Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $1.85B, an estimated decrease of -11.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.78B, a decrease of -0.90% over than the figure of -$11.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.8B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.76B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CSL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.13B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.59B, down -6.60% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.47B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.67B and the low estimate is $6.36B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.