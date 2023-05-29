Is this a Prime Time To acquire PNM Resources Inc. (PNM) stock

In the latest session, PNM Resources Inc. (NYSE: PNM) closed at $45.18 down -0.42% from its previous closing price of $45.37. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 371554 shares were traded. PNM stock price reached its highest trading level at $45.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.14.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of PNM Resources Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.67.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PNM now has a Market Capitalization of 4.15B and an Enterprise Value of 8.53B. As of this moment, PNM’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.65, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.16. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.57. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.76. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.63 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PNM has reached a high of $49.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $43.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 47.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 48.06.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PNM has traded an average of 673.04K shares per day and 1.03M over the past ten days. A total of 86.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 84.68M. Insiders hold about 1.17% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.40% stake in the company. Shares short for PNM as of May 14, 2023 were 1.81M with a Short Ratio of 1.81M, compared to 1.72M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.10% and a Short% of Float of 2.80%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for PNM is 1.47, from 1.43 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.15%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.25%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.65. The current Payout Ratio is 58.10% for PNM, which recently paid a dividend on May 11, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 26, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 13, 2004 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.59 and a low estimate of $0.56, while EPS last year was $0.57. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.33, with high estimates of $1.48 and low estimates of $1.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.77 and $2.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.72. EPS for the following year is $2.79, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.81 and $2.78.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $515.75M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $515.75M to a low estimate of $515.75M. As of the current estimate, PNM Resources Inc.’s year-ago sales were $499.73M, an estimated increase of 3.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PNM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.93B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.25B, down -6.80% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.45B and the low estimate is $2.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.