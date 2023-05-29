It’s a good day to be an Ranpak Holdings Corp. (PACK) shareholder

The closing price of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PACK) was $3.35 for the day, up 3.72% from the previous closing price of $3.23. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 237080 shares were traded. PACK stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.3800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.1700.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PACK’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.66 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.65.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 10 when ASALI OMAR bought 18,940 shares for $3.30 per share. The transaction valued at 62,502 led to the insider holds 2,238,560 shares of the business.

ASALI OMAR bought 61,060 shares of PACK for $178,295 on May 09. The CEO and Executive Chairman now owns 2,219,620 shares after completing the transaction at $2.92 per share. On May 09, another insider, Tranen Alicia M., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 36,500 shares for $2.91 each. As a result, the insider paid 106,157 and bolstered with 50,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PACK now has a Market Capitalization of 242.23M and an Enterprise Value of 578.43M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.46. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.78 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PACK has reached a high of $13.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.2282, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.1608.

Shares Statistics:

PACK traded an average of 541.05K shares per day over the past three months and 413.54k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 82.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.74M. Insiders hold about 4.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.40% stake in the company. Shares short for PACK as of May 14, 2023 were 2.71M with a Short Ratio of 2.71M, compared to 2.83M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.28% and a Short% of Float of 6.30%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was -$0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.35 and -$0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.37. EPS for the following year is -$0.19, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.15 and -$0.24.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $86.72M to a low estimate of $78.89M. As of the current estimate, Ranpak Holdings Corp.’s year-ago sales were $86.8M, an estimated decrease of -4.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $86.05M, an increase of 2.30% over than the figure of -$4.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $87.38M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $84.37M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PACK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $348.65M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $336.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $341.94M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $326.5M, up 4.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $371.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $389.09M and the low estimate is $350.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.