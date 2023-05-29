It’s an appealing income play to consider Assurant Inc. (AIZ)

As of close of business last night, Assurant Inc.’s stock clocked out at $124.78, down -0.30% from its previous closing price of $125.15. In other words, the price has decreased by $+0.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 291989 shares were traded. AIZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $125.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $123.72.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AIZ’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.36 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.56. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 10 when DiRienzo Dimitry sold 525 shares for $131.68 per share. The transaction valued at 69,133 led to the insider holds 5,881 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AIZ now has a Market Capitalization of 6.39B and an Enterprise Value of 6.99B. As of this moment, Assurant’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.10. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.52. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AIZ has reached a high of $185.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $104.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 121.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 133.47.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AIZ traded 428.74K shares on average per day over the past three months and 343.5k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 53.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.33M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.00% stake in the company. Shares short for AIZ as of May 14, 2023 were 732.07k with a Short Ratio of 0.73M, compared to 966.76k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.38% and a Short% of Float of 2.12%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.76, AIZ has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.80. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.22%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.24%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.99.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.95 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.07 and a low estimate of $2.55, while EPS last year was $2.95. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.24, with high estimates of $2.8 and low estimates of $1.97.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.54 and $11.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.34. EPS for the following year is $13.72, with 7 analysts recommending between $14.5 and $13.5.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $2.65B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.69B to a low estimate of $2.6B. As of the current estimate, Assurant Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.51B, an estimated increase of 5.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.65B, an increase of 1.80% less than the figure of $5.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.7B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.61B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AIZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.77B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.58B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.66B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.19B, up 4.60% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.15B and the low estimate is $10.86B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.