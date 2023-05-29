It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) stock

The price of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: RBBN) closed at $2.77 in the last session, up 2.21% from day before closing price of $2.71. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 293956 shares were traded. RBBN stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.7950 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.7100.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RBBN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 04 when LOPEZ MIGUEL A bought 2,000 shares for $2.63 per share. The transaction valued at 5,270 led to the insider holds 208,109 shares of the business.

McClelland Bruce William bought 10,000 shares of RBBN for $26,000 on May 03. The President & CEO now owns 1,151,963 shares after completing the transaction at $2.60 per share. On Mar 30, another insider, Swarth Investments Ltd., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $970.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 4,850,000 and bolstered with 5,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RBBN now has a Market Capitalization of 389.15M and an Enterprise Value of 709.98M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.85 whereas that against EBITDA is 35.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RBBN has reached a high of $4.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.9342, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.0445.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RBBN traded on average about 952.25K shares per day over the past 3-months and 436.24k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 168.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 137.84M. Insiders hold about 17.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.10% stake in the company. Shares short for RBBN as of May 14, 2023 were 2.28M with a Short Ratio of 2.28M, compared to 2.11M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.34% and a Short% of Float of 2.57%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was $0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.3 and $0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.28. EPS for the following year is $0.35, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.43 and $0.3.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $210.87M. It ranges from a high estimate of $212.5M to a low estimate of $209.26M. As of the current estimate, Ribbon Communications Inc.’s year-ago sales were $205.8M, an estimated increase of 2.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $221.63M, an increase of 7.00% over than the figure of $2.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $225M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $219.5M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RBBN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $865M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $853.32M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $860.26M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $819.76M, up 4.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $898.59M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $910.7M and the low estimate is $882.58M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.