It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Universal Display Corporation (OLED) stock

The price of Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ: OLED) closed at $153.92 in the last session, up 4.36% from day before closing price of $147.49. In other words, the price has increased by $+6.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 356317 shares were traded. OLED stock price reached its highest trading level at $154.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $148.00.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at OLED’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.81 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 418.07. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.80 and its Current Ratio is at 8.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 09 when LACERTE LAWRENCE sold 15,000 shares for $136.73 per share. The transaction valued at 2,050,950 led to the insider holds 125,472 shares of the business.

LACERTE LAWRENCE sold 21,098 shares of OLED for $2,902,241 on Feb 28. The Director now owns 140,000 shares after completing the transaction at $137.56 per share. On Nov 14, another insider, LACERTE LAWRENCE, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 30,000 shares for $110.08 each. As a result, the insider received 3,302,305 and left with 160,732 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OLED now has a Market Capitalization of 6.39B and an Enterprise Value of 5.77B. As of this moment, Universal’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 36.77, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 31.72. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.02. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.63. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.67 whereas that against EBITDA is 19.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OLED has reached a high of $155.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $89.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 143.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 122.21.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, OLED traded on average about 382.19K shares per day over the past 3-months and 425.33k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 47.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.44M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.50% stake in the company. Shares short for OLED as of May 14, 2023 were 1.48M with a Short Ratio of 1.48M, compared to 1.09M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.12% and a Short% of Float of 3.38%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for OLED is 1.40, which was 1.25 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.85%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.91%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.42.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.75 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.93 and a low estimate of $0.66, while EPS last year was $0.87. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.01, with high estimates of $1.22 and low estimates of $0.88.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.96 and $3.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.73. EPS for the following year is $4.85, with 10 analysts recommending between $6.21 and $3.75.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $129.15M. It ranges from a high estimate of $138M to a low estimate of $114.6M. As of the current estimate, Universal Display Corporation’s year-ago sales were $136.56M, an estimated decrease of -5.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $151.47M, an increase of 2.40% over than the figure of -$5.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $162.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $144M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OLED’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $577.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $565M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $574.69M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $616.62M, down -6.80% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $693.16M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $806.93M and the low estimate is $615M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.