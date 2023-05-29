Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) Rise 2.02% in Day Trading, Closes at $144.23

The price of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE: JLL) closed at $144.23 in the last session, up 2.02% from day before closing price of $141.38. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 323699 shares were traded. JLL stock price reached its highest trading level at $144.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $140.11.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at JLL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, JLL now has a Market Capitalization of 6.45B and an Enterprise Value of 10.28B. As of this moment, Jones’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.11, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.70. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.57. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.49 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JLL has reached a high of $202.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $123.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 138.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 159.28.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, JLL traded on average about 396.48K shares per day over the past 3-months and 397.06k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 47.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.14M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.10% stake in the company. Shares short for JLL as of May 14, 2023 were 1.96M with a Short Ratio of 1.96M, compared to 1.7M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.09% and a Short% of Float of 4.84%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.02 and a low estimate of $2.01, while EPS last year was $4.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.67, with high estimates of $4.5 and low estimates of $2.88.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $14.22 and $9.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.83. EPS for the following year is $16.61, with 5 analysts recommending between $20.1 and $13.63.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.8B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.85B to a low estimate of $1.77B. As of the current estimate, Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $2.14B, an estimated decrease of -15.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.99B, a decrease of -5.60% over than the figure of -$15.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.08B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.85B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JLL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.49B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.85B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.3B, down -5.40% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.11B and the low estimate is $8.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.