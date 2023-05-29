Kaltura Inc. (KLTR) Stock Price Fluctuations: Highs and Lows

In the latest session, Kaltura Inc. (NASDAQ: KLTR) closed at $1.71 down -2.84% from its previous closing price of $1.76. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 239055 shares were traded. KLTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.7800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6500.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Kaltura Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.91 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 30 when Garmazi Yaron sold 3,245 shares for $1.86 per share. The transaction valued at 6,050 led to the insider holds 1,023,320 shares of the business.

Garmazi Yaron sold 3,739 shares of KLTR for $6,793 on Mar 29. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 1,026,565 shares after completing the transaction at $1.82 per share. On Mar 28, another insider, Garmazi Yaron, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 16,808 shares for $1.84 each. As a result, the insider received 30,917 and left with 1,030,304 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KLTR now has a Market Capitalization of 252.12M and an Enterprise Value of 225.01M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.32 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KLTR has reached a high of $2.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8374, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.9520.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, KLTR has traded an average of 127.92K shares per day and 178.97k over the past ten days. A total of 135.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.46M. Insiders hold about 4.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.90% stake in the company. Shares short for KLTR as of May 14, 2023 were 79.1k with a Short Ratio of 0.08M, compared to 73.41k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.06% and a Short% of Float of 0.12%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.06 and -$0.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.11. EPS for the following year is -$0.04, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.03 and -$0.11.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $43.08M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $43.6M to a low estimate of $42.7M. As of the current estimate, Kaltura Inc.’s year-ago sales were $41.98M, an estimated increase of 2.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $42.51M, an increase of 2.80% over than the figure of $2.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $43.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $41.89M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KLTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $172.91M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $170.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $171.86M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $168.81M, up 1.80% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $177.68M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $182.98M and the low estimate is $172.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.