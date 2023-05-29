Korn Ferry (KFY) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs KFY

After finishing at $47.78 in the prior trading day, Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) closed at $48.27, up 1.03%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 155231 shares were traded. KFY stock price reached its highest trading level at $48.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $47.90.

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of KFY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.05 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.25. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KFY now has a Market Capitalization of 2.50B and an Enterprise Value of 2.24B. As of this moment, Korn’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.18, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.97. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.68. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.54. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.79 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.10.

Over the past 52 weeks, KFY has reached a high of $66.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $44.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 49.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 53.18.

The stock has traded on average 303.21K shares per day over the past 3-months and 235.26k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 52.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.46M. Insiders hold about 2.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.30% stake in the company. Shares short for KFY as of May 14, 2023 were 1.41M with a Short Ratio of 1.41M, compared to 1.16M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.70% and a Short% of Float of 3.78%.

In the trailing 12 months, KFY’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.57, compared to 0.60 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.19%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.24%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.92.

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.03 and a low estimate of $0.98, while EPS last year was $1.75. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.02, with high estimates of $1.14 and low estimates of $0.8.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.07 and $4.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5. EPS for the following year is $4.4, with 4 analysts recommending between $5.07 and $3.9.

4 analysts predict $700.05M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $706.72M to a low estimate of $691.92M. As of the current estimate, Korn Ferry’s year-ago sales were $721.14M, an estimated decrease of -2.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $677.99M, a decrease of -2.60% over than the figure of -$2.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $708.89M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $634.22M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KFY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.81B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.8B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.63B, up 6.80% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.76B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.88B and the low estimate is $2.65B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.