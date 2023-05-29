La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) Stock Performance: 52-Week Analysis

The closing price of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) was $26.94 for the day, up 1.01% from the previous closing price of $26.67. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 265622 shares were traded. LZB stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.56.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of LZB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.93 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.40. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LZB now has a Market Capitalization of 1.19B and an Enterprise Value of 1.34B. As of this moment, La-Z-Boy’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.70, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.93. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.86. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.28. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.54 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LZB has reached a high of $33.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.67.

Shares Statistics:

LZB traded an average of 329.91K shares per day over the past three months and 253.03k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 43.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.71M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 101.21% stake in the company. Shares short for LZB as of May 14, 2023 were 3.13M with a Short Ratio of 3.13M, compared to 2.98M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.26% and a Short% of Float of 10.05%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.68, LZB has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.73. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.53%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.69%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.78. The current Payout Ratio is 12.70% for LZB, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 31, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 14, 1998 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.72 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.75 and a low estimate of $0.7, while EPS last year was $1.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.53, with high estimates of $0.61 and low estimates of $0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.62 and $3.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.59. EPS for the following year is $3.02, with 3 analysts recommending between $3.2 and $2.76.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $534M to a low estimate of $531.49M. As of the current estimate, La-Z-Boy Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $684.57M, an estimated decrease of -22.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $523.96M, a decrease of -13.30% over than the figure of -$22.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $535.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $512.02M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LZB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.32B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.32B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.32B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.36B, down -1.50% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.23B and the low estimate is $2.21B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.