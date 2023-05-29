Larimar Therapeutics Inc. (LRMR) Stock Performance in the Last 52 Weeks

The closing price of Larimar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LRMR) was $3.76 for the day, down -1.05% from the previous closing price of $3.80. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 155518 shares were traded. LRMR stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.7999 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.6200.

Ratios:

Our analysis of LRMR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.20 and its Current Ratio is at 14.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 17 when Celano Michael bought 5,000 shares for $3.73 per share. The transaction valued at 18,632 led to the insider holds 112,746 shares of the business.

BEN-MAIMON CAROLE bought 5,000 shares of LRMR for $18,525 on May 17. The President and CEO now owns 266,829 shares after completing the transaction at $3.71 per share. On May 17, another insider, Truitt Joseph, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,750 shares for $3.73 each. As a result, the insider paid 10,258 and bolstered with 2,750 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LRMR now has a Market Capitalization of 158.37M and an Enterprise Value of 45.35M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LRMR has reached a high of $6.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.4443, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.0930.

Shares Statistics:

LRMR traded an average of 271.23K shares per day over the past three months and 642.47k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 43.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.71M. Insiders hold about 7.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.90% stake in the company. Shares short for LRMR as of May 14, 2023 were 223.84k with a Short Ratio of 0.22M, compared to 303.72k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.52% and a Short% of Float of 0.88%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.27, while EPS last year was -$0.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.23, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.64 and -$1.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.83. EPS for the following year is -$1.06, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.79 and -$1.52.