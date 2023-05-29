Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (LINC) expected to report EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter

In the latest session, Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ: LINC) closed at $6.82 up 5.41% from its previous closing price of $6.47. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 218164 shares were traded. LINC stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.31.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Lincoln Educational Services Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 when Meyers Brian K sold 75,994 shares for $6.46 per share. The transaction valued at 490,921 led to the insider holds 266,645 shares of the business.

Harbour Ronald Edward sold 9,009 shares of LINC for $58,558 on May 12. The Director now owns 44,555 shares after completing the transaction at $6.50 per share. On May 11, another insider, Meyers Brian K, who serves as the CFO and Treasurer of the company, sold 30,021 shares for $6.36 each. As a result, the insider received 190,934 and left with 342,639 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LINC now has a Market Capitalization of 196.64M and an Enterprise Value of 242.22M. As of this moment, Lincoln’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.49, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.24. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.52. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.69 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LINC has reached a high of $7.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.05.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LINC has traded an average of 100.01K shares per day and 94.55k over the past ten days. A total of 30.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.07M. Insiders hold about 7.92% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.70% stake in the company. Shares short for LINC as of May 14, 2023 were 103.37k with a Short Ratio of 0.10M, compared to 63.11k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.33% and a Short% of Float of 0.59%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.54 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.65 and $0.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.41. EPS for the following year is $0.42, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.57 and $0.22.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $84.72M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $86.2M to a low estimate of $83.3M. As of the current estimate, Lincoln Educational Services Corporation’s year-ago sales were $82.14M, an estimated increase of 3.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $93.72M, an increase of 2.10% less than the figure of $3.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $94.37M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $93.1M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LINC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $361.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $359.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $360.07M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $348.29M, up 3.40% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $371.05M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $380.8M and the low estimate is $365.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.