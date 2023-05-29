Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. (LECO) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $173.64

As of close of business last night, Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $173.64, up 1.55% from its previous closing price of $170.99. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 236012 shares were traded. LECO stock price reached its highest trading level at $174.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $170.68.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LECO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 49.52 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 38.26. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.99.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 when Kuhrt Michele R sold 3,505 shares for $168.10 per share. The transaction valued at 589,203 led to the insider holds 16,660 shares of the business.

Hedlund Steven B sold 8,235 shares of LECO for $1,371,305 on May 11. The EVP & Chief Operating Officer now owns 41,123 shares after completing the transaction at $166.52 per share. On Mar 06, another insider, MAPES CHRISTOPHER L, who serves as the Chairman, President and CEO of the company, sold 14,625 shares for $171.77 each. As a result, the insider received 2,512,136 and left with 180,384 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LECO now has a Market Capitalization of 9.66B and an Enterprise Value of 10.63B. As of this moment, Lincoln’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.72, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.13. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.89. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.83 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LECO has reached a high of $176.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $118.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 165.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 152.38.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LECO traded 389.57K shares on average per day over the past three months and 344.46k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 57.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 56.40M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.10% stake in the company. Shares short for LECO as of May 14, 2023 were 1.97M with a Short Ratio of 1.97M, compared to 2.02M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.42% and a Short% of Float of 3.93%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.40, LECO has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.56. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.40%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.47%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.81. The current Payout Ratio is 28.60% for LECO, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 28, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 31, 2011 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.38 and a low estimate of $2.22, while EPS last year was $2.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.28, with high estimates of $2.36 and low estimates of $2.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.28 and $8.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.97. EPS for the following year is $9.58, with 11 analysts recommending between $10.1 and $8.96.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $1.1B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.11B to a low estimate of $1.08B. As of the current estimate, Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $969.59M, an estimated increase of 13.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.07B, an increase of 14.00% over than the figure of $13.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.09B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.05B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LECO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.31B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.26B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.76B, up 13.30% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.5B and the low estimate is $4.23B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.