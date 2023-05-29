LVO (LiveOne Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

In the latest session, LiveOne Inc. (NASDAQ: LVO) closed at $1.28 up 5.79% from its previous closing price of $1.21. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 215683 shares were traded. LVO stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3283 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1900.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of LiveOne Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 21 when ELLIN ROBERT S bought 35,000 shares for $0.67 per share. The transaction valued at 23,496 led to the insider holds 2,089,666 shares of the business.

ELLIN ROBERT S bought 15,000 shares of LVO for $10,896 on Nov 16. The CEO & Chairman now owns 2,054,666 shares after completing the transaction at $0.73 per share. On Nov 15, another insider, ELLIN ROBERT S, who serves as the CEO & Chairman of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $0.78 each. As a result, the insider paid 7,780 and bolstered with 2,039,666 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LVO now has a Market Capitalization of 119.33M and an Enterprise Value of 141.83M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.45 whereas that against EBITDA is 48.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LVO has reached a high of $1.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3366, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9574.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LVO has traded an average of 464.67K shares per day and 203.18k over the past ten days. A total of 85.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.65M. Insiders hold about 2.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 23.50% stake in the company. Shares short for LVO as of May 14, 2023 were 2.56M with a Short Ratio of 2.56M, compared to 2.83M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.94% and a Short% of Float of 3.67%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.05 and -$0.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.08. EPS for the following year is -$0.06, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.01 and -$0.15.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $25M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $28M to a low estimate of $23.19M. As of the current estimate, LiveOne Inc.’s year-ago sales were $23.43M, an estimated increase of 6.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $25.62M, an increase of 10.30% over than the figure of $6.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $25.66M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $25.57M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LVO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $102.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $97.18M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $98.92M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $117.02M, down -15.50% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $119M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $122.5M and the low estimate is $115.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.