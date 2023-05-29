Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL) Stocks Reach New Highs at $284.88 During Trading Session

After finishing at $281.59 in the prior trading day, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MDGL) closed at $284.88, up 1.17%. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 214326 shares were traded. MDGL stock price reached its highest trading level at $288.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $278.90.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MDGL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when Waltermire Robert E. sold 5,000 shares for $274.42 per share. The transaction valued at 1,372,081 led to the insider holds 5,667 shares of the business.

Waltermire Robert E. sold 5,000 shares of MDGL for $1,360,357 on Feb 28. The Senior VP, Chief Pharma Dev. now owns 5,667 shares after completing the transaction at $272.07 per share. On Jan 17, another insider, Levy Richard S, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 22,489 shares for $293.15 each. As a result, the insider received 6,592,686 and left with 9,100 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MDGL now has a Market Capitalization of 5.31B and an Enterprise Value of 5.00B.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MDGL has reached a high of $322.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $57.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 272.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 182.64.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 390.78K shares per day over the past 3-months and 349.92k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 18.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 13.56M. Insiders hold about 17.68% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.40% stake in the company. Shares short for MDGL as of May 14, 2023 were 1.26M with a Short Ratio of 1.26M, compared to 1.48M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.91% and a Short% of Float of 8.44%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$4.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$4.22 and a low estimate of -$4.96, while EPS last year was -$4.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$4.79, with high estimates of -$4.07 and low estimates of -$6.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$16.83 and -$23.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$18.63. EPS for the following year is -$10.09, with 9 analysts recommending between $6.64 and -$20.69.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $249.35M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $495.4M and the low estimate is $85.43M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6,514.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.