Maximus Inc. (MMS) stock: analyst predictions for current quarter EPS

After finishing at $79.70 in the prior trading day, Maximus Inc. (NYSE: MMS) closed at $80.33, up 0.79%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 396031 shares were traded. MMS stock price reached its highest trading level at $81.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $79.88.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MMS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 86.05 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.23. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.75.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 15 when Link Michelle F. sold 1,968 shares for $79.53 per share. The transaction valued at 156,515 led to the insider holds 2,081 shares of the business.

Baylinson Ilene R. sold 9,550 shares of MMS for $790,167 on Feb 10. The General Mgr – Health & Human now owns 10,044 shares after completing the transaction at $82.74 per share. On Jan 04, another insider, FRANCIS DAVID, who serves as the General Counsel of the company, sold 3,632 shares for $74.68 each. As a result, the insider received 271,238 and left with 10,026 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MMS now has a Market Capitalization of 4.89B and an Enterprise Value of 6.30B. As of this moment, Maximus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.64, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.76. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.32 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MMS has reached a high of $85.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $54.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 80.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 71.02.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 351.92K shares per day over the past 3-months and 316.88k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 61.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.18M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 102.06% stake in the company. Shares short for MMS as of May 14, 2023 were 1.41M with a Short Ratio of 1.41M, compared to 1.3M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.32% and a Short% of Float of 3.57%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, MMS’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.12, compared to 1.12 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.41%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.39%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.27. The current Payout Ratio is 39.80% for MMS, which recently paid a dividend on May 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 11, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 30, 2013 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.73 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.85 and a low estimate of $0.61, while EPS last year was $0.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.28, with high estimates of $1.36 and low estimates of $1.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.39 and $2.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.19. EPS for the following year is $3.87, with 2 analysts recommending between $3.96 and $3.78.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $1.2B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.21B to a low estimate of $1.2B. As of the current estimate, Maximus Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.13B, an estimated increase of 7.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.29B, an increase of 9.90% over than the figure of $7.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.33B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.26B.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MMS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.99B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.92B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.95B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.63B, up 7.00% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.23B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.23B and the low estimate is $5.23B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.