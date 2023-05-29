Momentus Inc. (MNTS)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

As of close of business last night, Momentus Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.32, up 0.03% from its previous closing price of $0.32. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0001 from its previous closing price. On the day, 393492 shares were traded. MNTS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3322 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3150.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MNTS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 01 when Kabot Brian sold 20,000 shares for $0.42 per share. The transaction valued at 8,360 led to the insider holds 231,824 shares of the business.

Kabot Brian sold 6,097 shares of MNTS for $3,261 on Apr 04. The Director now owns 251,824 shares after completing the transaction at $0.53 per share. On Apr 03, another insider, Kabot Brian, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 13,903 shares for $0.56 each. As a result, the insider received 7,763 and left with 257,921 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MNTS now has a Market Capitalization of 32.02M and an Enterprise Value of 11.85M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 101.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.98. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 36.92 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MNTS has reached a high of $3.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4522, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0161.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MNTS traded 586.68K shares on average per day over the past three months and 701.13k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 87.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 79.28M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.90% stake in the company. Shares short for MNTS as of May 14, 2023 were 4.46M with a Short Ratio of 4.46M, compared to 4.54M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.69% and a Short% of Float of 6.57%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.22, with high estimates of -$0.22 and low estimates of -$0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.57 and -$0.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.57. EPS for the following year is -$0.27, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.27 and -$0.27.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $630k. It ranges from a high estimate of $630k to a low estimate of $630k. As of the current estimate, Momentus Inc.’s year-ago sales were $50k, an estimated increase of 1,160.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MNTS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.2M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $299k, up 635.80% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.6M and the low estimate is $9.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 336.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.