MSCI Inc. (MSCI) Stock Closes up 2.00% on Friday Trading

MSCI Inc. (NYSE: MSCI) closed the day trading at $475.83 up 2.00% from the previous closing price of $466.51. In other words, the price has increased by $+9.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 393212 shares were traded. MSCI stock price reached its highest trading level at $478.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $468.51.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MSCI, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 34.57 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 58.46. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 13 when Mak Jennifer H sold 900 shares for $559.89 per share. The transaction valued at 503,901 led to the insider holds 6,843 shares of the business.

Gutowski Robert J. sold 1,000 shares of MSCI for $511,710 on Dec 01. The General Counsel now owns 15,343 shares after completing the transaction at $511.71 per share. On Nov 22, another insider, Kinney Catherine R, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 868 shares for $503.54 each. As a result, the insider received 437,073 and left with 1,144 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MSCI now has a Market Capitalization of 37.72B and an Enterprise Value of 41.29B. As of this moment, MSCI’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 43.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 32.42. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.55. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 16.38. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 18.10 whereas that against EBITDA is 29.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MSCI has reached a high of $572.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $379.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 507.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 490.69.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MSCI traded about 492.94K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MSCI traded about 442.36k shares per day. A total of 80.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 77.50M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.80% stake in the company. Shares short for MSCI as of May 14, 2023 were 722.44k with a Short Ratio of 0.72M, compared to 661.17k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.90% and a Short% of Float of 1.05%.

Dividends & Splits

MSCI’s forward annual dividend rate is 5.52, up from 4.92 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.05%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.16%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.87.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.28 and a low estimate of $2.92, while EPS last year was $2.78. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.26, with high estimates of $3.54 and low estimates of $3.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13.6 and $12.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $12.84. EPS for the following year is $14.68, with 16 analysts recommending between $15.47 and $14.06.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $602.07M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $610M to a low estimate of $592.3M. As of the current estimate, MSCI Inc.’s year-ago sales were $551.81M, an estimated increase of 9.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $619.37M, an increase of 10.80% over than the figure of $9.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $626M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $609.74M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MSCI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.48B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.43B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.46B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.25B, up 9.20% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.71B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.75B and the low estimate is $2.66B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.