National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) Stock Closes up 0.79% on Friday Trading

National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE: NFG) closed the day trading at $51.20 up 0.79% from the previous closing price of $50.80. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 453310 shares were traded. NFG stock price reached its highest trading level at $51.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $50.52.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NFG, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 65.23 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 140.48. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.87 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.72.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NFG now has a Market Capitalization of 4.97B and an Enterprise Value of 7.39B. As of this moment, National’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.15. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.84. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.63. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.19 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NFG has reached a high of $75.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $50.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 54.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 61.38.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NFG traded about 496.09K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NFG traded about 494.17k shares per day. A total of 91.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 90.31M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.20% stake in the company. Shares short for NFG as of May 14, 2023 were 3.01M with a Short Ratio of 3.01M, compared to 3.25M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.28% and a Short% of Float of 3.80%.

Dividends & Splits

NFG’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.90, up from 1.90 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.74%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.71%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.41. The current Payout Ratio is 29.80% for NFG, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 09, 2001 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.93 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.97 and a low estimate of $0.83, while EPS last year was $1.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.83, with high estimates of $0.93 and low estimates of $0.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.28 and $4.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.13. EPS for the following year is $5.6, with 6 analysts recommending between $5.88 and $4.99.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $514.93M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $547.46M to a low estimate of $456.68M. As of the current estimate, National Fuel Gas Company’s year-ago sales were $502.62M, an estimated increase of 2.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $460.01M, an increase of 5.70% over than the figure of $2.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $495.77M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $397.25M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NFG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.59B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.41B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.19B, up 10.30% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.71B and the low estimate is $2.3B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.