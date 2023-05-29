National Grid plc (NGG) Stock Volatility: Beta and Market Fluctuations

As of close of business last night, National Grid plc’s stock clocked out at $68.20, up 0.84% from its previous closing price of $67.63. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 399436 shares were traded. NGG stock price reached its highest trading level at $68.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $67.72.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NGG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.58 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 47.64. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.87 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NGG now has a Market Capitalization of 50.35B and an Enterprise Value of 107.01B. As of this moment, National’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.00. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.94 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NGG has reached a high of $75.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $47.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 69.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 62.96.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NGG traded 362.00K shares on average per day over the past three months and 421.62k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 730.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 694.19M. Insiders hold about 3.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.80% stake in the company. Shares short for NGG as of May 14, 2023 were 1.24M with a Short Ratio of 1.24M, compared to 843.75k on Apr 13, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.55, NGG has a forward annual dividend rate of 5.47. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.82%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.58%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.32. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for NGG, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 08, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 22, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 21, 2017 when the company split stock in a 916:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.