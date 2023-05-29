Newegg Commerce Inc. (NEGG) Stock Price Peaks at $1.0700 During Trading

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 317812 shares were traded. NEGG stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0300.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NEGG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NEGG now has a Market Capitalization of 386.52M and an Enterprise Value of 360.80M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.21 whereas that against EBITDA is -11.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NEGG has reached a high of $5.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1708, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8728.

Shares Statistics:

NEGG traded an average of 404.72K shares per day over the past three months and 500.33k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 375.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.30M. Insiders hold about 52.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.60% stake in the company. Shares short for NEGG as of May 14, 2023 were 2.07M with a Short Ratio of 2.07M, compared to 2.15M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.55% and a Short% of Float of 18.25%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.11 and -$0.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.11. EPS for the following year is -$0.1, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.1 and -$0.1.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NEGG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.52B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.52B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.52B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.72B, down -11.70% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.56B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.56B and the low estimate is $1.56B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.