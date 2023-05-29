News Corporation (NWS) Records 0.45 million Shares Traded, Reaches $18.67 High

After finishing at $18.32 in the prior trading day, News Corporation (NASDAQ: NWS) closed at $18.64, up 1.75%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 447052 shares were traded. NWS stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.31.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NWS by taking a closer look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when Pitofsky David B sold 23,750 shares for $17.23 per share. The transaction valued at 409,165 led to the insider holds 63,956 shares of the business.

Pitofsky David B sold 82,028 shares of NWS for $1,536,417 on Aug 15. The General Counsel now owns 87,706 shares after completing the transaction at $18.73 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NWS now has a Market Capitalization of 10.44B and an Enterprise Value of 13.34B. As of this moment, News’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 40.52. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.33. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.32 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NWS has reached a high of $21.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.83.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 844.50K shares per day over the past 3-months and 614k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 192.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 114.84M. Insiders hold about 40.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.82% stake in the company. Shares short for NWS as of May 14, 2023 were 2.34M with a Short Ratio of 2.34M, compared to 1.75M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.41% and a Short% of Float of 2.04%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, NWS’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.20, compared to 0.20 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.09%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.07%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.27. The current Payout Ratio is 18.94% for NWS, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 11, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 15, 2010 when the company split stock in a 2:3 ratio.