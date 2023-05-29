NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NXGN) Stock Closes down -0.65% on Friday Trading

NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: NXGN) closed the day trading at $15.35 down -0.65% from the previous closing price of $15.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 356567 shares were traded. NXGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.33.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NXGN, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.28 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 159.40. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.67.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when Metcalfe David A sold 32,372 shares for $20.58 per share. The transaction valued at 666,135 led to the insider holds 161,179 shares of the business.

Waters Mitchell sold 9,783 shares of NXGN for $200,552 on Nov 08. The EVP, Commercial Growth now owns 70,469 shares after completing the transaction at $20.50 per share. On Nov 01, another insider, Metcalfe David A, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 32,372 shares for $20.00 each. As a result, the insider received 647,485 and left with 178,984 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NXGN now has a Market Capitalization of 1.04B and an Enterprise Value of 1.07B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.53. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.64 whereas that against EBITDA is 22.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NXGN has reached a high of $21.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.03.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NXGN traded about 363.46K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NXGN traded about 503.92k shares per day. A total of 66.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.06M. Insiders hold about 3.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.30% stake in the company. Shares short for NXGN as of May 14, 2023 were 3.52M with a Short Ratio of 3.52M, compared to 3.58M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.33% and a Short% of Float of 6.55%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.25 and a low estimate of $0.18, while EPS last year was $0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.26, with high estimates of $0.28 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.11 and $1.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.09. EPS for the following year is $1.33, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.39 and $1.29.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $173.4M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $176.5M to a low estimate of $169.1M. As of the current estimate, NextGen Healthcare Inc.’s year-ago sales were $153.3M, an estimated increase of 13.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $177.34M, an increase of 13.90% over than the figure of $13.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $179M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $176M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NXGN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $719.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $716.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $717.91M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $653.17M, up 9.90% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $769.12M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $783.1M and the low estimate is $754.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.