Nordson Corporation (NDSN) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs NDSN

After finishing at $217.15 in the prior trading day, Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ: NDSN) closed at $220.82, up 1.69%. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 180191 shares were traded. NDSN stock price reached its highest trading level at $220.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $217.00.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NDSN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 96.32 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 30.82. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 31 when Pembroke Jeffrey A sold 19 shares for $220.04 per share. The transaction valued at 4,181 led to the insider holds 17,584 shares of the business.

Pembroke Jeffrey A sold 5,000 shares of NDSN for $1,217,378 on Feb 13. The Executive Vice President now owns 17,600 shares after completing the transaction at $243.48 per share. On Feb 06, another insider, Kelley Joseph P, who serves as the EVP and CFO of the company, sold 2,100 shares for $246.43 each. As a result, the insider received 517,503 and left with 9,091 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NDSN now has a Market Capitalization of 12.57B and an Enterprise Value of 13.39B. As of this moment, Nordson’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.78, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.49. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.91. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.17 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NDSN has reached a high of $251.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $194.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 215.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 226.33.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 233.21K shares per day over the past 3-months and 291.56k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 57.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.05M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.50% stake in the company. Shares short for NDSN as of May 14, 2023 were 1.21M with a Short Ratio of 1.21M, compared to 1.22M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.12% and a Short% of Float of 2.39%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, NDSN’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.46, compared to 2.60 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.13%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.18%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.90. The current Payout Ratio is 20.10% for NDSN, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 05, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 21, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 12, 2011 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.5 and a low estimate of $2.27, while EPS last year was $2.49. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.52, with high estimates of $2.61 and low estimates of $2.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.15 and $8.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.05. EPS for the following year is $9.82, with 9 analysts recommending between $10.1 and $9.56.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $667.62M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $688.2M to a low estimate of $660M. As of the current estimate, Nordson Corporation’s year-ago sales were $662.13M, an estimated increase of 0.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $709.52M, an increase of 3.80% over than the figure of $0.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $717.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $696.4M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NDSN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.64B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.63B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.64B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.59B, up 1.80% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.75B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.8B and the low estimate is $2.69B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.