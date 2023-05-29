Nova Ltd. (NVMI) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $111.52

As of close of business last night, Nova Ltd.’s stock clocked out at $111.52, up 5.00% from its previous closing price of $106.21. In other words, the price has increased by $+5.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 219199 shares were traded. NVMI stock price reached its highest trading level at $112.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $105.58.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NVMI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.84 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.92. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.80 and its Current Ratio is at 4.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NVMI now has a Market Capitalization of 2.70B and an Enterprise Value of 2.58B. As of this moment, Nova’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.21, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.45. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.78. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.53 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NVMI has reached a high of $111.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $67.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 96.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 91.08.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NVMI traded 114.62K shares on average per day over the past three months and 113.92k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 28.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.56M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.40% stake in the company. Shares short for NVMI as of May 14, 2023 were 776.05k with a Short Ratio of 0.78M, compared to 798.89k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.70% and a Short% of Float of 3.02%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.05 and a low estimate of $0.99, while EPS last year was $1.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.97, with high estimates of $1.07 and low estimates of $0.9.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.48 and $4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.17. EPS for the following year is $4.97, with 5 analysts recommending between $5.35 and $4.6.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $121.69M. It ranges from a high estimate of $123.1M to a low estimate of $121M. As of the current estimate, Nova Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $141.63M, an estimated decrease of -14.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $122.43M, a decrease of -14.90% less than the figure of -$14.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $125.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $119M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NVMI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $511.39M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $495.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $503.49M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $570.73M, down -11.80% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $596.81M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $666M and the low estimate is $560M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.