NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) stock: analyst predictions for current quarter EPS

After finishing at $0.68 in the prior trading day, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: NBY) closed at $0.68, down -0.68%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0046 from its previous closing price. On the day, 155175 shares were traded. NBY stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6500.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NBY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 06 when Kunin Jeffrey sold 1 shares for $1.81 per share. The transaction valued at 2 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Kunin Audrey sold 1 shares of NBY for $2 on Dec 06. The Chief Product Officer now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $1.81 per share. On Nov 21, another insider, Kunin Audrey, who serves as the Chief Product Officer of the company, sold 5,960 shares for $2.10 each. As a result, the insider received 12,545 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NBY now has a Market Capitalization of 1.47M and an Enterprise Value of 2.67M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.19 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NBY has reached a high of $12.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2856, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.9590.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 439.77K shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.05M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 2.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.56M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.90% stake in the company. Shares short for NBY as of May 14, 2023 were 148.46k with a Short Ratio of 0.15M, compared to 87.02k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.44% and a Short% of Float of 5.45%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.49 and a low estimate of -$0.62, while EPS last year was -$1.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.29, with high estimates of -$0.25 and low estimates of -$0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.55 and -$1.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.62. EPS for the following year is -$0.14, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.15 and -$0.43.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $3.67M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.7M to a low estimate of $3.65M. As of the current estimate, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.04M, an estimated increase of 20.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.24M, an increase of 10.80% less than the figure of $20.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.59M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.9M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NBY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $18.04M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.52M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.4M, up 14.70% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $23.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $26.81M and the low estimate is $20M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 41.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.