Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG) Moving Averages: Key Indicators for Technical Analysis.

The price of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE: NVG) closed at $11.22 in the last session, up 0.09% from day before closing price of $11.21. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 178333 shares were traded. NVG stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.19.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NVG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NVG now has a Market Capitalization of 2.57B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NVG has reached a high of $14.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.12.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NVG traded on average about 523.01K shares per day over the past 3-months and 383.62k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 213.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 213.52M. Shares short for NVG as of May 14, 2023 were 33.33k with a Short Ratio of 0.03M, compared to 53.33k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.02% and a Short% of Float of 0.02%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for NVG is 0.51, which was 0.81 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.20%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.55%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.21.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.