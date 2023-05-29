Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OBE) Shares Rise by 1.52% to Close at $6.01

As of close of business last night, Obsidian Energy Ltd.’s stock clocked out at $6.01, up 1.52% from its previous closing price of $5.92. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 352501 shares were traded. OBE stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.92.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of OBE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6672.90 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.45. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OBE now has a Market Capitalization of 513.85M and an Enterprise Value of 709.55M. As of this moment, Obsidian’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 0.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 1.72. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.31. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.79 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OBE has reached a high of $12.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.24.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that OBE traded 437.64K shares on average per day over the past three months and 320.11k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 82.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.76M. Insiders hold about 0.83% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.75% stake in the company. Shares short for OBE as of May 14, 2023 were 2.96M with a Short Ratio of 2.96M, compared to 2.6M on Apr 13, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.22 and a low estimate of $0.22, while EPS last year was $1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.36, with high estimates of $0.36 and low estimates of $0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.92 and $1.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.62. EPS for the following year is $2.56, with 2 analysts recommending between $2.64 and $2.48.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $108M. It ranges from a high estimate of $108M to a low estimate of $108M. As of the current estimate, Obsidian Energy Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $172.88M, an estimated decrease of -37.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $106.5M, a decrease of -32.20% over than the figure of -$37.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $106.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $106.5M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OBE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $643.24M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $494.41M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $568.82M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $564.5M, up 0.80% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $629.47M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $719.6M and the low estimate is $539.34M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.