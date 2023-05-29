OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $14.75

As of close of business last night, OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s stock clocked out at $14.75, up 0.89% from its previous closing price of $14.62. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 178474 shares were traded. OCFC stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.46.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of OCFC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.22 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 when Maher Christopher bought 2,000 shares for $13.10 per share. The transaction valued at 26,209 led to the insider holds 5,000 shares of the business.

Maher Christopher bought 1,000 shares of OCFC for $12,997 on May 11. The Chairman and CEO now owns 3,000 shares after completing the transaction at $13.00 per share. On May 10, another insider, Maher Christopher, who serves as the Chairman and CEO of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $13.24 each. As a result, the insider paid 13,235 and bolstered with 2,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OCFC now has a Market Capitalization of 964.37M. As of this moment, OceanFirst’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.18. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.60. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OCFC has reached a high of $24.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.37.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that OCFC traded 366.30K shares on average per day over the past three months and 259.05k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 58.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.44M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.40% stake in the company. Shares short for OCFC as of May 14, 2023 were 679.58k with a Short Ratio of 0.68M, compared to 570.58k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.14% and a Short% of Float of 1.35%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.80, OCFC has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.80. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.47%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.42%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.23. The current Payout Ratio is 31.20% for OCFC, which recently paid a dividend on May 18, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 04, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 19, 2002 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, Tritium DCFC Limited analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.33, with high estimates of $14.75 and low estimates of $22.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $Financial Services and $Real Estate for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $Technology. EPS for the following year is $Stocks, with Stocks analysts recommending between $Stocks and $Stocks.