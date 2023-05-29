Omeros Corporation (OMER) vs. S&P500: A Comparative Analysis

After finishing at $5.72 in the prior trading day, Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) closed at $5.78, up 1.05%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 318612 shares were traded. OMER stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.64.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of OMER by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.49. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 8.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 6.27.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 22 when Cable Thomas J. sold 5,000 shares for $6.53 per share. The transaction valued at 32,650 led to the insider holds 35,067 shares of the business.

HANISH ARNOLD C sold 5,000 shares of OMER for $32,300 on May 22. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $6.46 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OMER now has a Market Capitalization of 343.36M and an Enterprise Value of 490.46M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OMER has reached a high of $7.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.92.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 473.18K shares per day over the past 3-months and 639.87k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 62.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.20M. Insiders hold about 4.02% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.20% stake in the company. Shares short for OMER as of May 14, 2023 were 9.08M with a Short Ratio of 9.08M, compared to 9.02M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.45% and a Short% of Float of 15.06%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.54 and a low estimate of -$0.6, while EPS last year was -$0.49. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.59, with high estimates of -$0.55 and low estimates of -$0.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.95 and -$2.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.17. EPS for the following year is -$1.95, with 3 analysts recommending between -$1.66 and -$2.14.