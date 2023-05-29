Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

The price of Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS) closed at $0.83 in the last session, up 0.80% from day before closing price of $0.82. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0066 from its previous closing price. On the day, 197987 shares were traded. ONDS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8785 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8179.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ONDS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when Bushey Thomas sold 75,000 shares for $1.28 per share. The transaction valued at 96,000 led to the insider holds 252,642 shares of the business.

Bushey Thomas sold 72,804 shares of ONDS for $121,801 on Dec 23. The Director now owns 326,052 shares after completing the transaction at $1.67 per share. On Dec 22, another insider, Bushey Thomas, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 49,970 shares for $1.77 each. As a result, the insider received 88,597 and left with 231,659 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ONDS now has a Market Capitalization of 45.04M and an Enterprise Value of 48.65M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.74. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.28 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ONDS has reached a high of $7.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0007, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.4584.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ONDS traded on average about 338.13K shares per day over the past 3-months and 343k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 47.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.80M. Insiders hold about 18.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 24.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ONDS as of May 14, 2023 were 2.74M with a Short Ratio of 2.74M, compared to 3.23M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.37% and a Short% of Float of 6.26%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.17 and a low estimate of -$0.17, while EPS last year was -$0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.6 and -$0.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.62. EPS for the following year is -$0.21, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.2 and -$0.23.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $4.27M. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.9M to a low estimate of $3.93M. As of the current estimate, Ondas Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $604k, an estimated increase of 607.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ONDS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $26.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $25M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $25.67M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.13M, up 1,107.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $55.27M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $60.4M and the low estimate is $50.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 115.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.