ONE Gas Inc. (OGS) Records 0.4 million Shares Traded, Reaches $81.14 High

After finishing at $79.65 in the prior trading day, ONE Gas Inc. (NYSE: OGS) closed at $81.11, up 1.83%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 395328 shares were traded. OGS stock price reached its highest trading level at $81.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $79.46.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of OGS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 565.59 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.84. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.71.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 09 when Hutchinson Michael G sold 1,000 shares for $76.95 per share. The transaction valued at 76,950 led to the insider holds 13,239 shares of the business.

RODRIGUEZ EDUARDO A sold 800 shares of OGS for $61,264 on Sep 27. The Director now owns 10,019 shares after completing the transaction at $76.58 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OGS now has a Market Capitalization of 4.28B and an Enterprise Value of 7.20B. As of this moment, ONE’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.81, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.88. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.96. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.70. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.73 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OGS has reached a high of $89.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $68.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 79.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 78.89.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 415.48K shares per day over the past 3-months and 297.84k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 55.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.13M. Insiders hold about 1.85% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.10% stake in the company. Shares short for OGS as of May 14, 2023 were 3.05M with a Short Ratio of 3.05M, compared to 2.71M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.50% and a Short% of Float of 8.63%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, OGS’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.51, compared to 2.60 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.15%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.21%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.70.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.58 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.6 and a low estimate of $0.54, while EPS last year was $0.59. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.42, with high estimates of $0.47 and low estimates of $0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.18 and $4.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.13. EPS for the following year is $4.29, with 6 analysts recommending between $4.41 and $4.24.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $397.88M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $462.36M to a low estimate of $333.4M. As of the current estimate, ONE Gas Inc.’s year-ago sales were $428.98M, an estimated decrease of -7.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $347.18M, an increase of 24.00% over than the figure of -$7.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $402.15M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $292.2M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OGS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.68B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.84B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.46B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.58B, down -4.50% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.55B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.76B and the low estimate is $1.94B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.