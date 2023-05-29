Orthofix Medical Inc. (OFIX) Stock Performance in the Last 52 Weeks

The closing price of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: OFIX) was $18.86 for the day, down -0.42% from the previous closing price of $18.94. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 161286 shares were traded. OFIX stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.41.

Ratios:

Our analysis of OFIX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 26 when Kenny Kevin J. sold 3,876 shares for $19.00 per share. The transaction valued at 73,644 led to the insider holds 142,431 shares of the business.

Kenny Kevin J. sold 4,367 shares of OFIX for $82,973 on May 24. The President of Global Spine now owns 146,307 shares after completing the transaction at $19.00 per share. On Mar 10, another insider, Maniar Shweta, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 4,262 shares for $17.75 each. As a result, the insider received 75,650 and left with 20,080 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OFIX now has a Market Capitalization of 662.90M and an Enterprise Value of 677.66M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.13. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.28 whereas that against EBITDA is -20.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OFIX has reached a high of $27.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.01.

Shares Statistics:

OFIX traded an average of 269.22K shares per day over the past three months and 251.83k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 20.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.69M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.06% stake in the company. Shares short for OFIX as of May 14, 2023 were 1.11M with a Short Ratio of 1.11M, compared to 1.02M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.03% and a Short% of Float of 3.46%.

Earnings Estimates

