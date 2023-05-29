Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) Beta: Monthly Comparison and Analysis

Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK) closed the day trading at $73.93 down -0.22% from the previous closing price of $74.09. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 359846 shares were traded.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of OSK, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 24 when Baab Jason P sold 1,000 shares for $89.00 per share. The transaction valued at 89,000 led to the insider holds 1,352 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OSK now has a Market Capitalization of 5.01B and an Enterprise Value of 5.07B. As of this moment, Oshkosh’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.40, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.08. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.49. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.61 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OSK has reached a high of $106.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $69.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 77.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 84.48.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, OSK traded about 548.76K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, OSK traded about 347.24k shares per day. A total of 65.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.94M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.80% stake in the company. Shares short for OSK as of May 14, 2023 were 1.4M with a Short Ratio of 1.40M, compared to 1.24M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.15% and a Short% of Float of 2.44%.

Dividends & Splits

OSK’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.64, up from 1.52 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.05%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.22%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.44. The current Payout Ratio is 37.60% for OSK, which recently paid a dividend on May 29, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 11, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 28, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.76 and a low estimate of $1.41, while EPS last year was $0.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.59, with high estimates of $1.99 and low estimates of $0.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.55 and $5.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.12. EPS for the following year is $7.27, with 19 analysts recommending between $8.72 and $5.91.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $2.24B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.27B to a low estimate of $2.12B. As of the current estimate, Oshkosh Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.07B, an estimated increase of 8.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.17B, an increase of 0.10% less than the figure of $8.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.28B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.01B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OSK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.89B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.63B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.73B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.28B, up 5.40% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.98B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.35B and the low estimate is $8.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.