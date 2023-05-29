Outset Medical Inc. (OM) Shares Rise by 5.83% to Close at $21.41

As of close of business last night, Outset Medical Inc.’s stock clocked out at $21.41, up 5.83% from its previous closing price of $20.23. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 321407 shares were traded. OM stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.03.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of OM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.50 and its Current Ratio is at 7.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 17 when Brottem John L. sold 2,732 shares for $20.08 per share. The transaction valued at 54,859 led to the insider holds 58,945 shares of the business.

Trigg Leslie sold 2,962 shares of OM for $58,973 on May 16. The Chair and CEO now owns 409,489 shares after completing the transaction at $19.91 per share. On May 16, another insider, Ahmed Nabeel, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 1,532 shares for $19.91 each. As a result, the insider received 30,502 and left with 93,706 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OM now has a Market Capitalization of 1.03B and an Enterprise Value of 884.92M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.83. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.48 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OM has reached a high of $30.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.52.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that OM traded 527.82K shares on average per day over the past three months and 399.7k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 48.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.91M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 106.74% stake in the company. Shares short for OM as of May 14, 2023 were 7.24M with a Short Ratio of 7.24M, compared to 6.84M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.71% and a Short% of Float of 17.39%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.78 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.71 and a low estimate of -$0.9, while EPS last year was -$0.92. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.78, with high estimates of -$0.69 and low estimates of -$0.9.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.79 and -$3.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.1. EPS for the following year is -$2.95, with 4 analysts recommending between -$2.53 and -$3.72.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $34.79M. It ranges from a high estimate of $35.37M to a low estimate of $34.1M. As of the current estimate, Outset Medical Inc.’s year-ago sales were $25.06M, an estimated increase of 38.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $37.57M, an increase of 35.30% less than the figure of $38.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $38.12M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $37.1M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $148.04M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $146.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $147.34M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $115.38M, up 27.70% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $198.72M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $209.94M and the low estimate is $190.29M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 34.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.