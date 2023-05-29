Oxford Industries Inc. (OXM) Moving Averages: 50-Day and 200-Day

The price of Oxford Industries Inc. (NYSE: OXM) closed at $106.00 in the last session, up 3.28% from day before closing price of $102.63. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 159212 shares were traded. OXM stock price reached its highest trading level at $106.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $101.83.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at OXM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 184.05 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 37.15. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 21 when LOVE DENNIS M sold 1,000 shares for $105.93 per share. The transaction valued at 105,930 led to the insider holds 15,892 shares of the business.

GRASSMYER SCOTT sold 2,782 shares of OXM for $294,791 on Jan 11. The EVP now owns 29,379 shares after completing the transaction at $105.96 per share. On Dec 28, another insider, LOVE DENNIS M, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 550 shares for $94.01 each. As a result, the insider received 51,706 and left with 17,992 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OXM now has a Market Capitalization of 1.67B and an Enterprise Value of 2.08B. As of this moment, Oxford’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.44, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.48. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.04. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.98. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.47 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OXM has reached a high of $123.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $82.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 105.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 104.52.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, OXM traded on average about 173.49K shares per day over the past 3-months and 173.48k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 15.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 14.95M. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.36% stake in the company. Shares short for OXM as of May 14, 2023 were 1.16M with a Short Ratio of 1.16M, compared to 1.27M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.37% and a Short% of Float of 11.23%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for OXM is 2.60, which was 2.20 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.14%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.45%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.93. The current Payout Ratio is 20.00% for OXM, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 27, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 12, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 01, 2003 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.74 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.75 and a low estimate of $3.73, while EPS last year was $3.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.11, with high estimates of $4.18 and low estimates of $3.99.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.8 and $11.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.76. EPS for the following year is $12.49, with 4 analysts recommending between $12.82 and $12.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $419.11M. It ranges from a high estimate of $421.54M to a low estimate of $415.8M. As of the current estimate, Oxford Industries Inc.’s year-ago sales were $352.58M, an estimated increase of 18.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $440.59M, an increase of 21.20% over than the figure of $18.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $444.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $438.18M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OXM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.64B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.64B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.64B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.41B, up 16.20% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.74B and the low estimate is $1.67B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.