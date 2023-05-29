Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (PTVE) Stocks Reach New Highs at $7.52 During Trading Session

After finishing at $7.44 in the prior trading day, Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ: PTVE) closed at $7.52, up 1.08%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 174908 shares were traded. PTVE stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.42.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PTVE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.50 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.60. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.65.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 when Stangl Rolf bought 5,000 shares for $9.38 per share. The transaction valued at 46,894 led to the insider holds 62,956 shares of the business.

Hugli Allen bought 2,900 shares of PTVE for $27,527 on Jun 16. The Director now owns 41,659 shares after completing the transaction at $9.49 per share. On Jun 15, another insider, Hugli Allen, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 159 shares for $9.65 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,534 and bolstered with 38,759 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PTVE now has a Market Capitalization of 1.33B and an Enterprise Value of 5.21B. As of this moment, Pactiv’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.23, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.87. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.85 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PTVE has reached a high of $12.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.05.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 306.54K shares per day over the past 3-months and 253.8k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 178.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.11M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.30% stake in the company. Shares short for PTVE as of May 14, 2023 were 1.96M with a Short Ratio of 1.96M, compared to 1.83M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.10% and a Short% of Float of 4.95%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, PTVE’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.40, compared to 0.40 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.38%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.32%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.27 and a low estimate of $0.19, while EPS last year was $0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.25, with high estimates of $0.28 and low estimates of $0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.85 and $0.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.76. EPS for the following year is $1.01, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.25 and $0.66.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $1.54B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.58B to a low estimate of $1.5B. As of the current estimate, Pactiv Evergreen Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.64B, an estimated decrease of -6.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.58B, a decrease of -2.10% over than the figure of -$6.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.64B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.52B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PTVE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.23B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.92B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.07B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.22B, down -2.40% from the average estimate.