Patria Investments Limited (PAX) vs. S&P500: A Comparative Analysis

After finishing at $15.43 in the prior trading day, Patria Investments Limited (NASDAQ: PAX) closed at $15.58, up 0.97%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 294223 shares were traded. PAX stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.48.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PAX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PAX now has a Market Capitalization of 1.99B and an Enterprise Value of 1.69B. As of this moment, Patria’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.69, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.24. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.95. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.54 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PAX has reached a high of $17.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.41.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 223.88K shares per day over the past 3-months and 272.6k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 147.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.79M. Insiders hold about 0.84% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.50% stake in the company. Shares short for PAX as of May 14, 2023 were 832.75k with a Short Ratio of 0.83M, compared to 1.39M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.57% and a Short% of Float of 2.72%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, PAX’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.85, compared to 0.90 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.51%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.80%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.31 and a low estimate of $0.24, while EPS last year was $0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.4, with high estimates of $0.45 and low estimates of $0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.53 and $1.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.42. EPS for the following year is $1.69, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.85 and $1.45.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $59.64M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $61.58M to a low estimate of $57.7M. As of the current estimate, Patria Investments Limited’s year-ago sales were $55.6M, an estimated increase of 7.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $91.77M, an increase of 65.60% over than the figure of $7.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $114.85M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $68.7M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PAX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $396.47M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $259.96M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $328.21M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $227.1M, up 44.50% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $392.77M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $473.15M and the low estimate is $312.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.